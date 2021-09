FILE PHOTO: A security fence surrounds the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago FILE PHOTO: A security fence surrounds the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

September 13, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Capitol Police on Monday said in a statement it has approved plan to erect temporary fencing around the U.S. Capitol ahead of a Sept. 18 rally by supporters of the hundreds of people charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

