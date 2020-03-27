U.S. cancels military drills with Philippines over coronavirus



Two Osprey aircrafts are flown during the amphibious landing exercises of the U.S.-Philippines war games promoting bilateral ties at a military camp in Zambales province, Philippines, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Two Osprey aircrafts are flown during the amphibious landing exercises of the U.S.-Philippines war games promoting bilateral ties at a military camp in Zambales province, Philippines, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

March 27, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The United States has canceled annual military exercises with treaty ally the Philippines, it said on Friday, as a precaution against a coronavirus pandemic.

The exercises, set to run from May 4 to May 15, have taken place in the southeast Asian nation for decades, involving thousands of troops from both countries. The alliance with the Philippines is one of Washington’s most important in Asia.

