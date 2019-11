U.S., Canadian and Mexican representatives to meet on Wednesday: Politico

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook FILE PHOTO: Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

November 27, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S., Canadian and Mexican representatives are set to meet in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The meeting will include U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Deputy Canadian Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexico’s Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade, according to the report https://politi.co/2sdqlCr.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)