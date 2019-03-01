U.S., Canada agree new release dates for trade data: Statscan



FILE PHOTO: Cargo containers sit idle at the Port of Los Angeles as a back-log of over 30 container ships sit anchored outside the Port in Los Angeles, California, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Riha, Jr. FILE PHOTO: Cargo containers sit idle at the Port of Los Angeles as a back-log of over 30 container ships sit anchored outside the Port in Los Angeles, California, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Riha, Jr.

March 1, 2019

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The United States and Canada have agreed on new dates for the release of trade data that were delayed by a partial U.S. government shutdown, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

January’s figures will be published on March 27, February’s on April 17 and March’s on May 9. The publication date for December’s data remains March 6, said Statscan.

