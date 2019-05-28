U.S. calls Russian, Syrian air strikes ‘reckless escalation’ in Syria



A satelite overview image of Kafr Nabudah that shows damaged and destroyed buildings, Idlib Province, Syria May 26, 2019. Picture taken May 26, 2019. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS A satelite overview image of Kafr Nabudah that shows damaged and destroyed buildings, Idlib Province, Syria May 26, 2019. Picture taken May 26, 2019. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

May 28, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States continues to be alarmed by Syrian government and Russian air strikes in northern Syria, saying recent attacks have more than 200 civilians, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“Indiscriminate attacks on civilians and public infrastructure such as schools, markets and hospitals is a reckless escalation of the conflict and is unacceptable,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)