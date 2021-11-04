U.S. calls on China to not limit journalists’ freedom at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics



FILE PHOTO: Participants transfer the Olympic flame from a cauldron at the ceremony to welcome the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: Participants transfer the Olympic flame from a cauldron at the ceremony to welcome the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday urged China not to restrict access and movement for journalists reporting on next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China this week said it was concerned about a lack of transparency from the games’ organizers.

“We urge PRC officials not to limit freedom of movement and access for journalists and to ensure that they remain safe and able to report freely, including at the Olympic and the Paralympic Games,” Price said at a regular press briefing.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese)