U.S. Border Patrol sends flights of illegals from Texas to San Diego for processing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Monday, May 20, 2019

Flights of hundreds of illegal immigrants are arriving in San Diego, California from the Texas Rio Grande Valley. U.S. Border Patrol began the flights over the weekend in an effort to help agents with the influx of illegals in Texas.

The flights are costing the U.S. government about $6,000 each, and Customs and Border Protection is sending three flights per week with up to 135 people.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials will process each illegal immigrant, and they are expecting many to have false asylum claims.

A similar plan was being considered in Florida, but the Department of Homeland Security confirmed they will not be sending illegals to the state.

“The system is full, we’ve been very clear about that,” stated acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. “So, what we are trying to do is to be able to plan to manage that capacity safely, to bring in people where we can process them efficiently.

McAleenan said Customs and Border Protection has about 16,000 illegal immigrants in custody, and is utilizing all resources and options to process them.