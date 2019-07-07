U.S. beats Netherlands to win their fourth women’s World Cup



Soccer Football - Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 7, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's world cup REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo Soccer Football - Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 7, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's world cup REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

July 7, 2019

LYON, France (Reuters) – The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win the women’s World Cup for a record-extending fourth time on Sunday.

Captain Megan Rapinoe converted a VAR-awarded penalty in the 61st minute and Rose Lavelle wrapped up the victory eight minutes later as the U.S. added to their 1991, 1999 and 2015 titles.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)