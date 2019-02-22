U.S. bank regulator reprimands Japan’s MUFG over money-laundering lapses



FILE PHOTO: Joseph M. Otting speaks after being sworn in as Comptroller of the Currency in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Joseph M. Otting speaks after being sworn in as Comptroller of the Currency in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo/File Photo

February 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said on Friday that it had reprimanded MUFG Bank, Ltd. for lapses in its anti money-laundering controls, and other compliance issues, at its New York, Chicago and Los Angeles branches.

The Tokyo-based bank did not accept or deny the charges dating back to 2016. The bank has agreed “to take comprehensive corrective actions to improve their…compliance program,” the OCC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Michelle Price and Chizu Nomiyama)