U.S.-backed Syrian Forces Resume Operation Against Islamic State Militants

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT — Saturday, March 2, 2019

U.S.-backed Syrian forces launch a final operation to take back the last piece of territory held by Islamic State militants.

A spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces said the operation resumed Friday evening after civilians were evacuated, and hostages kidnapped by ISIS were released.

According to officials, there are hundreds of Islamic State fighters holed up in the small village of Baghouz.

The military campaign to liberate the village started in September, and was halted more than two weeks ago to allow for the evacuation of civilians.

Reports say at least 13,000 people left the territory last week.