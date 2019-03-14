U.S.-backed Syria forces say advanced into IS enclave



Families of Islamic state fighters walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said Families of Islamic state fighters walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

March 14, 2019

BEIRUT (Reuters) – U.S.-backed fighters besieging Islamic State’s final shred of territory in eastern Syria said they had pushed further into the enclave following clashes and air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

“Our fighters advanced deep into areas controlled by the terrorist organization and established a number of new points, following clashes in which terrorists sustained a number of deaths and injuries,” a statement from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) press office said.

It said 15 members of Islamic State had been killed after they tried to attack SDF troops.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington and Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones)