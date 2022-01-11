U.S. assisting ‘few dozen’ citizens and families to depart Afghanistan -State Dept



U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021. Picture taken August 24, 2021. U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is currently working with a few dozen U.S. citizens and their families in Afghanistan who have identified themselves as prepared to depart and have the necessary travel documents, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler)