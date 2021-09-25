U.S. and Ukraine troops partake in combat drills

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:37 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

U.S. and Ukrainian drills continue as nearly 15 countries gathered for joint military exercises. More than 6,000 servicemen, including 150 representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces, have been set to take part in these drills on Friday in Western Ukraine.

U.S. Army Colonel Michael Hanson said they were teaching their staff to learn how to develop a full combat training center. Ukrainian servicemen were equipped with laser engagement systems to help simulate combat.

“One of the main efforts we have is right here at this combat training center and that’s to help develop what we call a train-the-trainer program,” he explained. “So we are here literally helping the staff learn how to develop a full combat training center so that you can train your own soldiers in NATO standards.”

A Ukrainian service member said exchanging experience has given them a lot to work with, especially when they have seen the U.S. do something better and want to adopt their actions.