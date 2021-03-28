U.S. and Canada reject Chinese sanctions over slave labor debate

OAN Newsroom

March 28, 2021

The State Department is condemning Mainland China over it’s new sanctions on top U.S., Canadian and European officials.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Chinese sanctions are baseless and seek to intimidate and silence those who speak about Beijing’s grave abuses of human rights.

.@SecBlinken: Americans look at the threats we face – like climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic inequality, an increasingly assertive China – and they know that the United States is much better off tackling them with partners, rather than trying to do it alone. pic.twitter.com/PzylYjbCyc — Department of State (@StateDept) March 28, 2021

“An increasingly assertive China, and they know that the United States is much better off tackling them with partners, rather than trying to do it alone,” Blinken stated. “And all our allies can say the same.”

Last week, China blacklisted the wife of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), as well as a group of Canadian lawmakers and British officials.

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau criticized China for its sanctions as well.

“If China wants to operate on the world stage, that’s fine. They’re a major country. We’re happy to do that, but it must operate according to international rules, and that’s the message we’re carrying to them,” Garneau said. “It cannot operate with other countries to coercive diplomacy.”

The international community is targeting China over its concentration camps in the Xinjiang province, which provide cheap labor to several multinational corporations.