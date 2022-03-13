U.S., allies will continue to escalate pressure on Russia – Sullivan



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s expansion of attacks to new targets in Ukraine near the Polish border reflects its growing frustration about the pace of the invasion, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.

Sullivan said Washington had no plans to have U.S. military forces operating in Ukraine, but the United States would defend “every inch” of NATO territory, while increasing assistance to Ukrainian fighters, including through provision of anti-aircraft weapons.

He said the United States and its allies would continue to escalate pressure on Russia and warned that any moves by China or others to provide a lifeline to Russia or help them evade Western sanctions would “absolutely” result in consequences.

