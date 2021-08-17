U.S. airline passenger volume rises but down 21% from pre-pandemic levels



FILE PHOTO: Passengers gather at a Delta airline's counter as they check-in their luggage, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria FILE PHOTO: Passengers gather at a Delta airline's counter as they check-in their luggage, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

August 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. airlines carried 66.4 million passengers in June, three times the June 2020 volume but still down 21% over pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday.

The largest 21 U.S. airlines that handle more than 90% of all U.S. traffic carried 9.2 million more passengers in June than the 57.2 million passengers transported in May. The department said June domestic passengers were down 17% while international passengers were down 45%.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)