U.S. Air Force ships military equipment to Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:36 AM PT – Monday, April 18 2022

Military personnel at an US Air Force base in Delaware are prepping military equipment to be shipped off to Ukraine. On Sunday, a video was released showing military personnel loading boxes of military equipment into an airplane headed for the war-torn country.

This latest delivery to Ukraine is part of the $800 million package announced by the Biden administration. The shipment was made despite warnings from Russia about the possible consequences for supplying Ukraine. Meanwhile, a former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, said President Joe Biden should send more weapons to Ukraine.

In an interview Sunday, he explained that he believes Russian forces are going to launch a new offensive against the Ukrainian government. His remarks came after an NBC News report found the Ukraine fighters may run out of artillery shells and other weapons in coming days. Hodges added, US weapons sent to Ukraine may not be enough to fight Russia.

“This is substantial high-quality weapons system, but I have to say it’s still not enough,” he stated. “What the Ukrainians need desperately are long range fires, rockets, artillery, drones that can disrupt or destroy the systems that are causing so much damage in Ukrainian cities.”

Hodges went on to say the Biden administration is not talking about winning in Ukraine’s conflict and its further plans remain unclear. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president said Biden should make a diplomatic visit to his country.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky stated he thinks Biden will pay a visit, adding it’s something he should do as the leader of the United States. His remarks came after the White House said Biden did not have any plans on traveling to Kyiv just last week.

The Ukrainians have the courage of a lion. President @ZelenskyyUa has given the roar of that lion. The UK stands unwaveringly with the people of Ukraine. Slava Ukraini 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/u6vGYqmK4V — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022

Biden also expressed disappointment about not being able to visit while in Poland last month, saying “they won’t let me.” Several other leaders have visited the Ukrainian capital, including UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson and the presidents of both Lithuania and Poland.