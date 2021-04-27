Trending

U.S. aid to arrive at India within days amid massive COVID-19 surge

Health workers stand on the back of ambulance as they transport patients at the Jumbo COVID-19 field hospital in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 26, 2021. As India suffers a bigger, more infectious second wave with a caseload of more than 300,000 new cases a day, the country’s healthcare workers are bearing the brunt of the disaster. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

UPDATED 8:33 AM PT – Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Pentagon is sending aid to India amid the southeast Asian country’s spike in coronavirus cases. During a press conference Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the U.S. military will be transporting emergency supplies to India within the next few days.

This comes after the White House on Sunday said the U.S. would immediately provide raw materials to help India manufacture the Covishield vaccine along with medical equipment. The Pentagon will be working to deploy oxygenation equipment, rapid COVID-19 test kits and other items.

“The department is working closely with other U.S. agencies to rapidly deploy oxygen related equipment, rapid testing kits, personal protective equipment and other essential equipment to our Indian partners,” Kirby stated. “We are also in close communication with the government of India to ensure we are providing India’s frontline health care workers with any support we can offer within our authority.”

Kirby added, the U.S. deeply values its partnership with India and is determined to help the country as they combat the virus outbreak.

