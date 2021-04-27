U.S. aid to arrive at India within days amid massive COVID-19 surge

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:33 AM PT – Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Pentagon is sending aid to India amid the southeast Asian country’s spike in coronavirus cases. During a press conference Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the U.S. military will be transporting emergency supplies to India within the next few days.

This comes after the White House on Sunday said the U.S. would immediately provide raw materials to help India manufacture the Covishield vaccine along with medical equipment. The Pentagon will be working to deploy oxygenation equipment, rapid COVID-19 test kits and other items.

“The department is working closely with other U.S. agencies to rapidly deploy oxygen related equipment, rapid testing kits, personal protective equipment and other essential equipment to our Indian partners,” Kirby stated. “We are also in close communication with the government of India to ensure we are providing India’s frontline health care workers with any support we can offer within our authority.”

I’m deeply concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak in India, and today, I directed the @DeptofDefense to use every resources at our disposal, within our authority, to support U.S. interagency efforts to provide India’s frontline healthcare workers with the materials they need. pic.twitter.com/v93iek3G2i — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 25, 2021

Kirby added, the U.S. deeply values its partnership with India and is determined to help the country as they combat the virus outbreak.

