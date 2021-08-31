U.S. adds Canada to its “ do not travel” advisory list amid COVID-19 -State Dept



FILE PHOTO: A man pushes a baggage cart wearing a mandatory face mask as a "Healthy Airport" initiative is launched for travel, taking into account social distancing protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio FILE PHOTO: A man pushes a baggage cart wearing a mandatory face mask as a "Healthy Airport" initiative is launched for travel, taking into account social distancing protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a “level 4 – do not travel” status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The department, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday warned against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)