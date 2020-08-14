U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. bid to extend Iran arms embargo: Pompeo

August 14, 2020

(Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected a U.S. bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The Security Council “rejected a reasonable resolution to extend the 13-year old arms embargo on Iran and paved the way for the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell conventional weapons without specific UN restrictions in place for the first time in over a decade,” he said.

