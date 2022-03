A priest stands at the site of a bombing at a shopping center in Kyiv as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter A priest stands at the site of a bombing at a shopping center in Kyiv as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

March 21, 2022

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday it had recorded 2,421 civilian casualties in Ukraine – 925 killed and 1,496 injured – as of midnight on March 20.

