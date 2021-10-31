U.N. representative to Sudan discussed options for mediation with Hamdok



FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo/File Photo

October 31, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – The U.N. Special Representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, discussed the options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan with ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday.

Perthes said in a tweet that Hamdok was “at his residence where he remains well but under house arrest”.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Alison Williams)