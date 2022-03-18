U.N. refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing



FILE PHOTO: Refugees walk across train tracks to board a train to Bucharest at Suceava train station after fleeing Ukraine to the Siret border crossing in Romania, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Suceava, Romania, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne FILE PHOTO: Refugees walk across train tracks to board a train to Bucharest at Suceava train station after fleeing Ukraine to the Siret border crossing in Romania, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Suceava, Romania, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

March 18, 2022

GENEVA (Reuters) – A U.N. refugee agency official said on Friday that daily crossings by people fleeing violence in Ukraine have slowed in recent days, saying warmer weather might be a factor.

“We have seen a slowdown, a general slowdown,” said Matthew Saltmarsh via videolink from Poland, adding that warmer weather might be a factor. However, he warned that any escalation of violence in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv might cause crossings to rise again.

