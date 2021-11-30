U.N. body says global trade growth outlook for 2022 very uncertain



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly hall before heads of state begin to address the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool FILE PHOTO: The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly hall before heads of state begin to address the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

November 30, 2021

GENEVA (Reuters) – Global trade growth has stabilised during the second half of this year but the outlook for 2022 is very uncertain, the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Tuesday.

“The positive trend for international trade in 2021 is largely the result of the strong recovery in demand due to subsiding pandemic restrictions, economic stimulus packages, and increases in commodity prices,” UNCTAD said in a trade update.

“However, the forecast for 2022 remains very uncertain”.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)