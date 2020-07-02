U.K. to relax travel quarantine from July 10: Sky



A man rides a bicycle past a travel agents store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble A man rides a bicycle past a travel agents store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) – Britain’s government will lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10, Sky News said.

A full list of countries covered by the relaxation would be announced on Friday, Sky said.

Under the existing rules, travelers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.

(Reporting by William Schomberg in London; Editing by Chris Reese)