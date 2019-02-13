U.K. strikes trade deals with Israel, Palestine to reduce Brexit risks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:01 AM PT — Tuesday, February 19, 2019

The U.K. is striking trade deals with both Israel and Palestinian authority. In two separate statements Monday, British Trade Secretary Liam Fox said Israel and Palestine are now enjoying a free trade agreement with the U.K.

Secretary Fox said the deals will boost the U.K.’s bilateral trade with both parties, and make sure that trade is not disrupted by Brexit.

This comes after the U.K. also reached a preliminary agreement to enter a free trade agreement with Japan after Brexit.

Secretary Fox also said the trade deals could help the Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation.

“Thank you for taking the time, and to you and to all of your officials for putting on the hard work to get this agreement this time,” stated Fox. “It is very important for us — provides us with continuity as we leave the European Union, but even more important than its economic element is the symbolic element that shows our commitment.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials called on the U.K. to support their position in the ongoing dispute with Israel.