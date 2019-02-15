U.K.’s ‘Independent Group’ seeks to derail Brexit, EU seen as ‘disintegrating’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:18 AM PT — Friday, February 22, 2019

After three days of political tensions in Westminster, 11 lawmakers have resigned from their respective parties and formed a new ‘Independent Group’ in Parliament. The defectors, who all want a referendum to stay in the EU, are claiming that Brexit has “torn the fabric” of Britain’s political system.

However, they’ll need more MP’s from both the Conservative Party and the Labour Party to step down and join their group in order to reverse Brexit.

“The thing that this country does need is a people’s vote on Brexit, because it is the only way through the mess — to take it back to the British people,” stated Anna Soubry, MP — the ‘Independent Group.’

The ‘Independent Group’ is determined to do all it takes to prevent a no-deal Brexit as they believe it would have disastrous effects on the U.K.’s economy.

Independent MP’s appear to echo the remarks from Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond on the matter.

“Well, I’ve always been very clear that no-deal would be a very bad outcome for this country, so everything I do every day is designed around ensuring that we avoid no-deal,” stated Hammond.

The ongoing standoff in parliament comes as Prime Minister Theresa May is working to amend the Brexit deal with the EU.

Chancellor Hammond said Parliament could vote on the new version of Brexit accord next week.

Amid speculation of a political crisis in the U.K., some are saying the EU is facing more serious problems.

“The European Union is at an advanced stage of disintegration, Brexit is a symptom of the disintegration of the European Union — it’s one of the many symptoms,” said Yanis Varoufakis, the former finance minister of Greece.

Prime Minister May is set to update Parliament on the progress she’s achieved in talks with the EU on February 26th and 27th. Meanwhile, efforts of the ‘Independent Group’ are believed to be insufficient to derail Brexit.