U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers first address to parliament

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:07 AM PT — Thursday, July 25, 2019

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would prefer to leave the European Union with a deal and will work to make it happen. He made the comment while addressing parliament for the first time since taking office.

While speaking on Thursday, he also said he hopes the European Union will rethink their current refusal to make any changes to the withdrawal agreement. However, Johnson also noted the U.K. is “better prepared” for a no-deal Brexit than many believe, but not as ready as it should be.

The new prime minister then stressed the Irish border backstop must be eliminated in order for the U.K. to exit the European Union with a deal.

“No country that values its independence and indeed its self-respect could agree to a treaty which signed away our economic independence and self-government as this backstop does. A time limit is not enough. If an agreement is to be reached it must be clearly understood that the way to the deal goes by way of the abolition of the backstop.”

The British prime minister also affirmed he and his cabinet are committed to leaving the European Union on October 31st — whatever the circumstances.