U.K. police probing death of officer killed while investigating burglary

UPDATED 9:39 AM PT — Friday, August 16, 2019

British police are investigating the murder of an officer, who was killed while responding to a burglary report in Southeast England.

According to reports Friday, officer Andrew Harper died on Thursday after attending the scene in Berkshire, which is west of London. Police had reportedly launched an investigation and arrested ten males aged between 13 and 30 in connection to the murder.

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson expressed his condolences to Harper’s family, and called his killing a mindless crime.

“The murder of PC Andrew Harper is a mindless and a brutal crime,” he stated. “Obviously all our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his colleagues.”

Johnson added, the British government is planning to place 20,000 more police officers in the next few years to fight a growing crime in the U.K.