U.K. PM Johnson cancels trip to Japan planned for mid-February -Kyodo



FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face mask as he visits RAF Valley in Anglesey, Britain January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face mask as he visits RAF Valley in Anglesey, Britain January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine

January 31, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a trip to Japan that was originally set for mid-February, news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing multiple Japanese government sources.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno denied reports that Johnson was planning to visit Japan in a regular briefing held on Monday morning.

