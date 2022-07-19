Trending

U.K. MP Tom Tugendhat voted out of prime minister race

Tom Tugendhat is seen at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at 4 Millbank, London, Tuesday July 12, 2022. Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers - Tugendhat among them - securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Tom Tugendhat is seen at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at 4 Millbank, London, Tuesday July 12, 2022.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 8:18 AM PT – Tuesday, July 19, 2022

U.K. officials post the results of the third round of voting to see who will become the next prime minister. Candidate Tom Tugendhat dropped out of the race after receiving only 31 votes from his colleagues. Despite losing, Tugendhat took the results in stride and released a video statement thanking his supporters.

The remaining four candidates, who will move on to a fourth round of voting later Tuesday, were announced during a press briefing hosted by the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee.

“I have the results of the third ballot: 357 votes were cast out of a possible total of 358,” announced Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee. “I will, again, read the name of the candidate and the number of votes cast in alphabetical order: (Kemi) Badenoch, 58; (Penny) Mordaunt, 82; (Rishi) Sunak, 115. (Liz) Truss, 71. (Tom) Tugendhat, 31. So, Tom Tugendhat is eliminated from the election.”

The final two candidates will be confirmed on Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: 40K Chinese Homeowners Refuse To Pay Mortgages

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE