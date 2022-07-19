U.K. MP Tom Tugendhat voted out of prime minister race

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:18 AM PT – Tuesday, July 19, 2022

U.K. officials post the results of the third round of voting to see who will become the next prime minister. Candidate Tom Tugendhat dropped out of the race after receiving only 31 votes from his colleagues. Despite losing, Tugendhat took the results in stride and released a video statement thanking his supporters.

Although it wasn’t to be today, I am immensely proud of the positive vision we put forward for our country. Thank you to all those who supported me and believed in #ACleanStart. This is only the beginning! pic.twitter.com/KgODn9xuNx — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) July 18, 2022

The remaining four candidates, who will move on to a fourth round of voting later Tuesday, were announced during a press briefing hosted by the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee.

“I have the results of the third ballot: 357 votes were cast out of a possible total of 358,” announced Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee. “I will, again, read the name of the candidate and the number of votes cast in alphabetical order: (Kemi) Badenoch, 58; (Penny) Mordaunt, 82; (Rishi) Sunak, 115. (Liz) Truss, 71. (Tom) Tugendhat, 31. So, Tom Tugendhat is eliminated from the election.”

The final two candidates will be confirmed on Wednesday.

