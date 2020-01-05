U.K. Foreign Secy.: U.S. has ‘right of self-defense’ after Soleimani killing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:20 AM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

Britain’s foreign secretary is standing behind the U.S. decision to take down Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. On Sunday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab called Soleimani a “menace” and backed the recent airstrike against him.

Prior to his death, Soleimani said he was speaking with European and American officials to deescalate the situation in Iran.

Raab said the general used force to destabilize and seek an advantage over countries like Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. He added he “understands” the position Soleimani put the U.S. in and called on people not to be “naïve” about who the leader was.

His comments came after criticism from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who claimed Europe was not as “helpful” as it could have been in the situation with Iran.

“Well, the U.S. will take their own operational judgment call, but they’ve got the right of self-defense. If you look at what General Soleimani was doing, he’s not some victim in this scenario. He was a regional menace. He was in charge of the Quds Force, the wing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which is directing militias and proxies in the region.”

– Dominic Raab, British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

On Saturday, Raab issued a statement on the conflict in the Middle East and urged residents to avoid both Iraq and Iran.

“The first job of any government is to keep British people safe,” he said. “Given heightened tensions in the region, the FCO now advises people not to travel to Iraq, with the exception of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and to consider carefully whether it’s essential to travel to Iran.”