U.K. fire crews searching for missing students after Bolton dorm fire

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:10 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

Firefighters are still looking for students after a fire broke out in a student dorm in Bolton, England on Friday night. Videos showed flames quickly engulfing the building.

Wasn’t dangerous cladding to be removed from buildings throughout the country after Grenfell? Students placed at huge risk as fire breaks out in accommodation. Vote Conservative, get a govt who doesn’t listen & frankly doesn’t care.#Bolton #boltonfirepic.twitter.com/SRFidFE7Y1 — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) November 16, 2019

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service reported that two people were injured in the blaze, which took several hundred firefighters and 40 fire engines to put out.

Students said they had to run around and wake others after repeated false fire alarms convinced students the threat wasn’t real. While most students have checked in with authorities, fire crews are still working to confirm everyone is accounted for.

“We have identified and we do know everyone that resided in the building (but) we are still working through trying to contact everyone that lived in the premises,” stated fire officer Dave Keelan. “So at the minute, we cannot confirm that everyone is accounted for — but work is ongoing to do that.”

The University of Bolton has set up temporary lodging and amenities for the misplaced students.

“University colleagues have worked through the night to make sure support is in place for students over the weekend,” stated Professor George Holmes. “We have also arranged to provide necessities such as toiletries for all students affected and are opening the university over the weekend so students can be supported.”

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the site of the blaze to thank fire crews and meet some of the students.

The Prime Minister visited the site of the fire in Bolton to thank emergency first responders and meet students who were affected. https://t.co/HH8SMovZUJ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 16, 2019

The fire came just a month after the release of the first reports of the London Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but calls have been made for an investigation into the cladding — or building siding — that apparently fed the flames.