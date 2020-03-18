U.K. begins requiring 14 day quarantine for incoming travelers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:21 AM PT — Monday, June 8, 2020

The United Kingdom is imposing it’s two week quarantine for arrivals coming into the country in hopes controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, all incoming international travelers will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival with random checks conducted by authorities to ensure compliance.

Before arriving into the country, passengers will be required to fill out an online form giving travel details and the intended address for self-isolation. However, some confusion has been met with some raising concern of how the guidelines will actually be enforced.

“I think the problem here is from here to home…I’m going to use a public transport, so if I’m a carrier now then how would they control it? How would you know if I spread it to anyone else?” asked a U.K. traveler. “So, there’s no track of that at all and then it’s just filling up a form, but the bus was full of us.”

Together we have made it through the peak, but we’re not yet back to normal. Please continue to #StayAlert, keep 2 metres away from others and wash your hands regularly. If you have symptoms of coronavirus, self-isolate and apply for a home testing kit: https://t.co/47UIkaqYa0 pic.twitter.com/7icCNU99wK — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 7, 2020

Others have said they were completely unaware the online form even existed. Officials have warned that those who breach the social isolation rule could face fines up of to $1,000.