Typhoon Nuri makes landfall in China

On June 12, 2020, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA’s Terra satellite provided a visible image of the newly developed Nuri. (NASA/Worldview)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:05 PM PT — Sunday, June 14, 2020

Typhoon Nuri reached the coast of South China on Sunday, making it the first typhoon to make landfall this year.

In response to the storm, ships have been called back, while local ferry and train systems have ceased. All areas affected by the typhoon are expected to close until further notice.

“We have called back ships on the seas to take anchor at the Xiuying anchorage,” explained spokesman Xie Huanjie. “The vehicles and passengers that arrived here earlier have all been transported.”

Strong winds and rainstorms are expected to continue until Monday as the storm moves towards the northwest.

