Trending

Two tornadoes rock Ellis County, Texas

The lodge at the Barn on the Brazos wedding venue is shown after being destroyed by a tornado Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Blum, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

The lodge at the Barn on the Brazos wedding venue is shown after being destroyed by a tornado Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Blum, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Two tornadoes ripped through the North Texas county of Ellis. The twisters left a trail of destruction in their wake Monday night and injured eight people.

According to emergency crews, up to 50 structures were damaged in the storm.

“A tornado came and took our house apart, or my parents’ house, but they’re safe now,” resident Monica Flores said. “They did go to the hospital. My mom got checked out, and [had] a little bit of injuries, knee, ankle and that stuff, but they’re safe. We have a mighty God because I don’t know how they survived that.”

 Cathy Haley wipes away tears while looking over damage caused by a tornado Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Barn on the Brazos in Blum, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

Cathy Haley wipes away tears while looking over damage caused by a tornado Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Barn on the Brazos in Blum, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

The storm also managed to cause severe traffic by flipping over at least three big rigs. No fatalities were reported.

MORE NEWS: ‘From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump’ Goes Live On Internet

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE