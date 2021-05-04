Two tornadoes rock Ellis County, Texas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Two tornadoes ripped through the North Texas county of Ellis. The twisters left a trail of destruction in their wake Monday night and injured eight people.

Our survey team confirms an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 120 mph occurred in Ellis county from 8:44 pm to 8:57 pm Monday evening. It tracked 5.2 miles through the area between Waxahachie and Forreston where it crossed I-35E. #dfwwx #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/Ok3mzfMHid — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 4, 2021

According to emergency crews, up to 50 structures were damaged in the storm.

“A tornado came and took our house apart, or my parents’ house, but they’re safe now,” resident Monica Flores said. “They did go to the hospital. My mom got checked out, and [had] a little bit of injuries, knee, ankle and that stuff, but they’re safe. We have a mighty God because I don’t know how they survived that.”

WOW: A tornado crossed over US 49 at the Piney Woods campus this morning – this is looking from the campus. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News 📸: David Williams, Rankin County pic.twitter.com/5AQhWKKs3L — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) May 4, 2021

The storm also managed to cause severe traffic by flipping over at least three big rigs. No fatalities were reported.