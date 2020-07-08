Two policemen killed in roadside blast in Mogadishu: witnesses



July 8, 2020

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Two policemen were killed and two civilians were injured in a roadside blast in Mogadishu on Wednesday, witnesses said.

Police cordoned off the area but a vehicle damaged by an explosion could be seen, witnesses said.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the blast in the Hodan district.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Alison Williams)