One shot dead in central Vienna, manhunt under way

A police officer secures the area after shots were fired in a restaurant in downtown Vienna, Austria December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger A police officer secures the area after shots were fired in a restaurant in downtown Vienna, Austria December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

December 21, 2018

VIENNA (Reuters) – One person was shot dead and one injured in central Vienna on Friday, emergency services said, as a manhunt was launched in the city.

“Two people were found with gunshot wounds today around 1:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) in the Lugeck area of Vienna,” the police said in a statement. Lugeck is a popular restaurant.

“A manhunt is currently under way. Further circumstances are not yet clear.”

The area was cordoned off and police helicopters hovered overhead as part of the search. Police tweeted that there was no danger to the public, however.

