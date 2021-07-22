Two Olympic athletes test positive for COVID-19 – organisers



A member of security personnel stands guard in front of empty stands at Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Japan, July 21, 2021. Picture taken July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji A member of security personnel stands guard in front of empty stands at Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Japan, July 21, 2021. Picture taken July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

July 22, 2021

(Corrects to 12 new positive cases, not 11; and the total to 87.)

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers said on Thursday two athletes residing in the Olympic village tested positive for COVID-19.

The organisers announced 12 new positive cases overall, including the two athletes, bringing the total to 87.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)