Trending

Two more women accuse Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment

ALBANY, NY - MARCH 02: A billboard urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign is seen near downtown on March 2, 2021 in Albany, New York. The governor is facing calls to resign after three women have come forward accusing him of unwanted advances. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 02: A billboard urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign is seen near downtown on March 2, 2021 in Albany, New York. The governor is facing calls to resign after three women have come forward accusing him of unwanted advances. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:40 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

The embattled governor of New York faces further accusations. Late Saturday night, two more former aides of Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) came forward and each accused him of various forms of sexual harassment. The latest accuser, Karen Hinton, who served as Cuomo’s press secretary, said back in 2000 Cuomo summoned her to a room and pulled her towards him.

This came as Ana Liss told the Wall Street Journal the governor made uncomfortable and unwanted advances by touching her lower back and kissing her hand. Cuomo’s first accusers took to Twitter Saturday night to praise the women for their bravery.

In a press conference last Wednesday, the New York governor apologized for any pain he’s caused and promised to do better.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said. “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”

He urged the importance of due process and asked the people of New York to wait for the facts.

RELATED: W.Va. Gov. Justice: Gov. Cuomo Should Resign Amid Allegations

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE