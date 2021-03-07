Two more women accuse Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:40 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

The embattled governor of New York faces further accusations. Late Saturday night, two more former aides of Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) came forward and each accused him of various forms of sexual harassment. The latest accuser, Karen Hinton, who served as Cuomo’s press secretary, said back in 2000 Cuomo summoned her to a room and pulled her towards him.

Thank you Karen Hinton for courageously sharing your story of how our boss, one of the most powerful men in the country, used his power to abuse you. I am sending you love. I am with you. We are with you. https://t.co/VFpQ2kNe5s — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021

This came as Ana Liss told the Wall Street Journal the governor made uncomfortable and unwanted advances by touching her lower back and kissing her hand. Cuomo’s first accusers took to Twitter Saturday night to praise the women for their bravery.

Yes I am crying because I am proud of all the women who have come forward. And those who have helped us do so. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021

In a press conference last Wednesday, the New York governor apologized for any pain he’s caused and promised to do better.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said. “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”

He urged the importance of due process and asked the people of New York to wait for the facts.