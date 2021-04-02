Trending

Two Minneapolis police officers testify in Derek Chauvin trial

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:15 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

The court heard from two Minneapolis police officers on the fifth day of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. On Friday, the testimonies of Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman and Sergeant Jon Curtis-Edwards shed light on department restraint policies and the use of bodycams during the death of George Floyd.

Zimmerman, who heads the Minneapolis Police Department’s Homicide Division, said the restraint Chauvin used with his knee was “totally unnecessary.” However, he contradicted his very own testimony by later stating that a person in handcuffs could be a viable threat to officers.

Shortly after, Judge Peter Cahill abruptly excused the jury and recessed for the weekend. The trial will resume on Monday, April 5 at 7 a.m. PT.

