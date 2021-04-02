Two Minneapolis police officers testify in Derek Chauvin trial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

The court heard from two Minneapolis police officers on the fifth day of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. On Friday, the testimonies of Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman and Sergeant Jon Curtis-Edwards shed light on department restraint policies and the use of bodycams during the death of George Floyd.

BREAKING: MPD official LT Zimmerman testifies that once a suspect has been handcuffed they are no longer a threat, testifies officers had no need to hold George Floyd as they did — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 2, 2021

Zimmerman, who heads the Minneapolis Police Department’s Homicide Division, said the restraint Chauvin used with his knee was “totally unnecessary.” However, he contradicted his very own testimony by later stating that a person in handcuffs could be a viable threat to officers.

BREAKING: MPD official LT Zimmerman just immediately contradicted his earlier testimony and admits a person who is handcuffed can be a threat to officers — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 2, 2021

Shortly after, Judge Peter Cahill abruptly excused the jury and recessed for the weekend. The trial will resume on Monday, April 5 at 7 a.m. PT.