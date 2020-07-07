Two killed in train collision in Czech Republic, emergency services say



Firefighters are seen working on a site of a train crash near the village of Pernink, near the border with Germany, Czech Republic, July 7, 2020.

July 7, 2020

PRAGUE (Reuters) – At least two people were killed and as many as 30 were injured when two trains collided in the northwest of the Czech Republic near the border with Germany on Tuesday, an emergency services spokesman said.

The accident occurred between Pernink, about 10 km (six miles) from Germany, and Nove Hamry, in the region of spa town Karlovy Vary.

CTK news agency reported the trains crashed less than 1 km from Pernink station. One of the trains was headed to Johanngeorgenstadt in Germany, it said.

German emergency services were assisting with the injured at the site of the accident in the hilly, wooded area, CTK reported.

