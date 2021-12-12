Two killed in ‘quarrel’ at Palestinian camp in Lebanon -state media



December 12, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Two people were killed and seven were injured in a “quarrel” that erupted on Sunday in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali in Lebanon during the funeral of an engineer killed in an explosion there, Lebanon’s state news agency reported.

The explosion rocked the Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night.

