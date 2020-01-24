Two Iraqi protesters killed, 25 wounded in clashes with police: sources



FILE PHOTO: Iraqi demonstrators block roads with burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani FILE PHOTO: Iraqi demonstrators block roads with burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Two protesters were killed and 25 wounded on Friday in clashes with security forces in central Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

The police used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse a protest that broke out in the early evening at Baghdad’s Mohammed al-Qassim highway, they said.

