Two Americans dead in Donbas region of Ukraine

UPDATED 7:18 PM PT – Saturday, July 23, 2022

Two American volunteers in Ukraine died in the countries Donbas region. According to the US State Department, the two Americans were believed to have assisted Ukraine’s military defenses against Russia when they died. The department has offered to provide the victims families consular assistance and keep further details private.

“Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add,” a State Department spokesperson said.

When asked about the condition of Alexander Drueke and Andy Hunyh, two Americans captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine, the spokesperson said they “have been in contact with the Ukrainian and Russian authorities regarding US citizens who may have been captured by Russia’s forces or proxies while fighting in Ukraine.”

“We call on Russia to live up to its international obligations to treat all individuals captured fighting with Ukraine’s armed forces as prisoners of war,” they stated.

UPDATE: One of the Americans killed was Luke Lucyszyn, his mother, Kathy Lucyszyn, confirmed to ABC News. A former U.S. soldier who served with the two Americans told "Good Morning America" they faced overwhelming Russian firepower. https://t.co/9ln6M9e6pQ pic.twitter.com/1mlGRdMFsa — News from Ukraine (@uasupport999) July 23, 2022

Since the outbreak of the war two other US volunteer fighters have been killed.

