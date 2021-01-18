Trending

Twitter temporarily suspends GOP Rep. Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:51 AM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

Twitter temporarily blocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she spoke out against voter discrepancies in Georgia. She was blocked from the platform for 12-hours on Sunday.

The latest viewable tweets from Taylor Greene echoed her calls for the flawed election in her state to be fixed. Twitter further censored her speech by preventing other users from re-tweeting and liking her posts.

Taylor Greene has been a frequent advocate for a free and fair election. She has called on election officials to do something about the allegedly fraudulent results.

Taylor Greene is just one of the latest users affected by Twitter’s massive effort to ban conservative voices on the platform.

MORE NEWS: Project Veritas exposes Twitter’s plan for political censorship

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE