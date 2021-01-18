Twitter temporarily suspends GOP Rep. Taylor Greene

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:51 AM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

Twitter temporarily blocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she spoke out against voter discrepancies in Georgia. She was blocked from the platform for 12-hours on Sunday.

The latest viewable tweets from Taylor Greene echoed her calls for the flawed election in her state to be fixed. Twitter further censored her speech by preventing other users from re-tweeting and liking her posts.

Morons like you are responsible for losing GA’s 2 Republican Senate seats. You ran a Nov 3rd election that was stolen bc you idiots at the SOS mailed out millions of absentee ballots to any one and everyone while GA was an open state. Then you counted ballots on Dominion.. https://t.co/DTQobzMvTn — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 17, 2021

Taylor Greene has been a frequent advocate for a free and fair election. She has called on election officials to do something about the allegedly fraudulent results.

The 1/5 disaster in Georgia lays solely in the hands of state leadership who failed voters in our state.@GaSecofState and @GabrielSterling were begged by Republicans to fix our elections. They did nothing. They are to blame, not me, not @realDonaldTrump, not @CollinsforGA. pic.twitter.com/YYuEujDBIB — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 17, 2021

Taylor Greene is just one of the latest users affected by Twitter’s massive effort to ban conservative voices on the platform.