Twitter temporarily disables its ‘trends’ section in Ethiopia



A man walks on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri A man walks on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

November 6, 2021

(Reuters) – Social network Twitter Inc has temporarily disabled its Trends section in Africa’s conflict-hit nation of Ethiopia over threats of physical harm, the company said on Friday, and was monitoring the situation.

“Inciting violence or dehumanizing people is against our rules… Given the imminent threat of physical harm, we’ve also temporarily disabled Trends in Ethiopia,” it said https://bit.ly/3kdpytA.

