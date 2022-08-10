Twitter suspends investigative journalist’s account following criticism of Mar-a-Lago raid

OAN Newsroom

Updated 9:55 AM PT – Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Twitter suspended investigative journalist Paul Sperry’s account after he called out the FBI over its apparent favorable treatment of Hilary Clinton. He compared her treatment to the way former President Donald Trump has been treated by the law enforcement agency.

❗️ Paul Sperry’s account has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/4zAOQZol6b — Merissa Hansen🕵🏻‍♀️ 🇺🇸 (@MerissaHansen17) August 9, 2022

The social media platform took action against Sperry on Tuesday. The blockage occurred after he pointed out that the FBI did not raid Clinton’s residences to find the thousands of classified e-mails she had deleted. Sperry had also speculated on his page that the raid on Mar-a-Lago may have been linked to classified documents pertaining to the alleged spying on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Funny, don’t remember the FBI raiding Chappaqua or Whitehaven to find the potentially classified documents Hillary Clinton deleted. And she was just a former secretary of state, not a former president. ~Paul Sperry@PaulSperry30 suspended for this post. The truth is powerful. pic.twitter.com/uPJw4scV9L — Gretchen Smith (@1776Gretchen) August 9, 2022

It’s unclear if Twitter’s suspension of Sperry’s account is temporary or permanent.