Trending

Twitter suspends ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ account

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Though stripped of his Twitter account for inciting rebellion, President Donald Trump does have alternative options of much smaller reach. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE – In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:16 AM PT – Thursday, May 6, 2021

Twitter suspended the account linked to President Trump’s new communications platform, just days after the platform launched. According to reports Thursday, the account at DJT Desk had been suspended as of late Wednesday.

The account was linked to President Trump’s own From the Desk of Donald J. Trump website, where he makes his statements available to the public. The site was only just launched on Tuesday.

President Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter since January 8 and has maintained it won’t consider allowing him back. He has repeatedly come down on social media platforms by calling them a “disgrace” and an “embarrassment to our country.”

MORE NEWS: White House Supports Social Media’s Ability To Silence ‘Misinformation’

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE