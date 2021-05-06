Twitter suspends ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ account

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:16 AM PT – Thursday, May 6, 2021

Twitter suspended the account linked to President Trump’s new communications platform, just days after the platform launched. According to reports Thursday, the account at DJT Desk had been suspended as of late Wednesday.

The account was linked to President Trump’s own From the Desk of Donald J. Trump website, where he makes his statements available to the public. The site was only just launched on Tuesday.

President Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter since January 8 and has maintained it won’t consider allowing him back. He has repeatedly come down on social media platforms by calling them a “disgrace” and an “embarrassment to our country.”