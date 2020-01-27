Twitter says several NFL teams’ accounts hacked



FILE PHOTO: Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with teammates including Jimmy Garoppolo (10) , Ben Garland (63) and Deebo Samuel (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

January 27, 2020

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc said on Monday accounts of several National Football League (NFL) teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, were hacked, ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The social media company said it had locked the compromised accounts and was investigating the situation.

The official Twitter account of Green Bay Packers was hacked by an entity calling itself “OurMine”, which in the past has been linked to hacking of Netflix and Sony Music’s Twitter handles.

“We are here to Show people that everything is hackable,” part of the tweet read https://twitter.com/packers/status/1221866007935049733.

Super Bowl, the biggest televised event of the year in America for which close to 100 million U.S. viewers tune in, is set for Feb. 2 in Miami where the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)